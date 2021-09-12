VMAs 2021: When and Where To Watch Your Broadcast Live?

VMAs 2021 are an important award, do you know where to see them? Don’t lose any detail so you can enjoy this entire award ceremony for the best of music.

MTV has always been characterized by rewarding the best of the music of the moment, the most popular and listened to artists win the recognition of this legendary music channel for television; with prizes such as the VMAs or the EMAs , they give a great award to the different musical exponents.

The MTV Video Music Awards always have iconic moments thanks to the presentations of our favorite artists, as well as the long-awaited award that recognizes the nominated artists, this time it manages to thrill the fans to the fullest since the votes in which each fanbase participates will have their own results on the big day of the event .

So at last we will be able to witness the great gala that we expected for the 2021 VMAs , do you know where to see the live broadcast of the awards? Also look at the schedules so you do not miss a detail of this event for which we can no longer wait.

WHEN TO SEE THE 2021 VMAS?

On September 12, the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will be held at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn in the United States , at 8 PM , local time; but at what time will they be broadcast in your country? Here we have the schedules, from the pre-show that the gala will have.

September 12

4:30 PM: Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Costa Rica and El Salvador

5:30 PM: Mexico, Colombia, Panama, Peru and Ecuador, Canada, US(NY)

6:30 PM: Venezuela, Puerto Rico, Bolivia, Chile, Paraguay and Cuba

7:30 PM: Argentina, Uruguay and Brazil

September 13th

12 AM: Spain

WHERE TO SEE THE 2021 VMAS?

The awards will be broadcast on the MTV channel , although if you do not have cable, there are some options available online to view the awards.

WHO IS NOMINATED FOR THE VMAS?

There are many categories and nominees for the VMAs, who will win? the voting was close with such good artists, which one is your favorite?

Do you have everything ready for the awards? You can also see all the artists who will have a performance for this event and not miss any details of it.