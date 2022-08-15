VMA 2022: MTV Adds Lizzie, Jack Harlow, Black pink and others as Performers

The party is getting bigger! MTV has announced another round of performers at the 2022 Video Music Awards — and this show promises to be one of the most memorable in VMA history.

On Monday, August 15, the network added four additional performers to the line-up of the ceremony: Lizzo, Jack Harlow, Blackpink and Måneksin. Among the previously announced performers are Jay Balvin, Anitta, Kane Brown, Panic! Khalid and Marshmallow are at the disco.

The event, which will be broadcast live from the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, on Sunday, August 28, will be Blackpink’s first performance at an awards ceremony in the United States. The ensemble made history in 2020 as the first female K-pop group to take home Moon Person when they won Song of Summer for “How You Like That”. This year the quartet is nominated in the category “Best Performance of the Metaverse”.

Meanwhile, 34-year-old Lizzo claims the title of “Artist of the Year”, as well as “Song of the Year”, “Best Pop Music” and “Good Video” for her single “About Damn Time”. The Grammy winner is going to perform “2 Be Loved (Am I Ready)” from her new album Special, which was released last month.

The graduates of the Eurovision Song Contest Måneskin made their VMA debut at last year’s ceremony, but this year their two nominations — in the categories “Best New Artist” and “Best Alternative” — made them the first Italian performers nominated in the main category.

Harlow, 24, also appeared at the 2021 VMA alongside Lil Nas X, but his performance in 2022 will be his first solo appearance on the show. The Kentucky native is on par with 23-year-old rapper Old Town Road and Kendrick Lamar for the most nominations this year, with seven nominations each. Harlow has never won Moon Person before, but he has previously been nominated for three trophies.

The newly announced performers will also join Nicki Minaj, who will sing a medley of her biggest hits while accepting the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, which is the equivalent of the VMA Lifetime Achievement Award. No one has received this honor since 2019, when Missy Elliott accepted the award at a ceremony that was also held in New Jersey.

BlackPink perform on stage during the 8th Gaon Chart K-Pop Awards ceremony on January 23, 2019 in Seoul, South Korea. Jung Seong-joon/Pool/Shutterstock

“I’m getting the Video Vanguard award at #VMA 2022!” the 39-year-old Starships rapper wrote on Instagram earlier this month. “You don’t!!!! I REPEAT!!!! You NETTTTTT don’t want to miss my performance.”

Previously, the winners of the Video Vanguard Award were Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and Britney Spears.

VMA 2022 will be broadcast on MTV on Sunday, August 28, at 20:00 ET.