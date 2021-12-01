Vladimir Putin Says Cryptocurrency Market Is High Risk

Vladimir Putin: The cryptocurrency market is changing the financial landscape around the world, but there are still many people who do not believe in a promising future involving these investments. Even recently, Russian President Vladimir Putin revealed his criticism of digital assets.

In Russia, cryptoactive regulation is still in its infancy, as it is in most countries. However, the government is interested in launching the digital ruble, similar to what Brazil wants to do with the digital real.

“It’s not supported by anything, [and] the volatility is colossal, so the stakes are very high. We also believe that we need to listen to those who talk about these high risks”, said the president of the Russian federation.

Regulation and monitoring

Putin called for more regulation and greater monitoring of the currencies being exchanged in the country, as there is no regulation even for the mining of cryptocurrencies — so miners don’t have to declare the values ​​and don’t pay taxes for anything.

In Russia, investments have increased considerably among ordinary citizens and now exceeds US$ 5 billion a year. However, nearby countries such as Kazakhstan and Ukraine have also started to invest in digital currencies — in the Polish city of Olsztyn, the blockchain Ethereum has started to be adopted for emergency services.

In any case, it is important to highlight that the cryptocurrency market itself clarifies investors about the high volatility of prices. Just as Putin ‘discovered’ YouTube with a 10-year-old child, it seems that he also got to know the cryptocurrency market recently.