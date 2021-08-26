Vivo’s new smartphone spotted on Google Play Console

Earlier this year, MediaTek launched its Dimensity 900 mobile processor as an option between the Dimensity 800 and Dimensity 1000 series mobile processors.

The Oppo Reno6 smartphone was the first smartphone powered by this processor. According to the leaked information, this smartphone, which will be released, may be a smartphone that continues the Vivo V21 series.

Vivo V2130A technical specifications

A Vivo brand smartphone with model number V2130A has been spotted on the Google Play Console. Although it is said that not much is known about the features of the device, it is highly likely that it will be supported by the Dimensity 900 mobile processor.

This new mobile processor is also based on the 6 nm architecture, such as the cutting-edge Dimensity 1100 and 1200 mobile processors. The processor will come with two ARM Cortex-A78 cores clocked up to 2.4GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores clocked up to 2GHz. This mobile processor also includes a Mali-G68 MC4 GPU for graphical work. It also offers support for UFS 3.1 storage and LPDDR5 RAM.

According to another leaked information of the smartphone, it will come out of the box with 8 GB of RAM. Moreover, the company could possibly use the virtual RAM feature for this smartphone. Although there is no information about the screen size, the device will have Full HD + resolution. The device will run out of the box with support for Android 11.

According to the leaked images, it shows a hole in the center and we expect a high-resolution camera. After all, the Vivo V series is usually a series equipped with advanced cameras.

The device will have Full HD + resolution with 2,400 x 1,080 pixels. We can also expect it to come with a screen refresh rate of at least 90 Hz and it is likely to be an AMOLED display. It is not known exactly when Vivo will introduce this new phone.