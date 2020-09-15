Vivo’s first smartwatch design revealed

There are many types of smart watches that are among the popular devices of wearable technology. We see one of them with a video that appeared recently. Because it brings a new alternative with Vivo Watch. So, what will the Vivo Watch features be like?

Vivo Watch features and other known details about

Vivo Watch’s design is revealed with the official promotional video. Vivo confirmed last week that it will launch its first smartwatch, called Vivo Watch, in China on September 22. A promotional video came from Vivo, which was excited for its first smartwatch. In the video, the smart watch actually looks like a classic clock and has a round design. It seems that the smart watch, which has a stainless steel case, will appeal to those who want to compromise on elegance.

There are two physical buttons on the right side of the device. These two buttons can come in different designs in both variants. Vivo Watch will be smeared with users with leather and rubber strap options.

Vivo Watch is expected to come in 42mm and 46mm dial options. The smart watch is among other expected features to offer approximately 18 days of battery life. In addition to the device being supported with 5W charging, it seems that there will not be WearOS. For the smart watch, FunTouchOS is said to be included.

While the smart watch will have NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, an optical heart rate sensor, it is also expected to measure the oxygen value in the blood. Vivo’s first smart watch, which will come out with four strap options, seems to have a price tag of $ 147.



