Vivo Y73 Rear Part Shared By A Company Official

Vivo Y73 Rear Part Shared By A Company Official. Nipun Marya, one of the authorized names of Vivo, shared a post that clearly shows the back of the smartphone model Vivo Y73, which is expected to be introduced. Announcing that the promotion will take place soon in the description of the post, Marya gave clues about some details about the phone.

Vivo revealed the design of the Vivo Y73 model, whose name was revealed months ago, before the presentation. The Vivo Y73s model was introduced last October. It was announced on Twitter by an authorized name of the company that there are only a few days left for the introduction of the main model of the series.

Nipun Marya, head of brand strategy at Vivo, shared an image of the back of the phone on Twitter. “Guess who? Explaining the photo with the expressions “Coming soon”, Marya gave clues about the appearance and introduction date of Vivo Y73.

Vivo Y73 tweet and previously shared leak information:

The Vivo Y73 post shared by Nipun Marya revealed the appearance of the back of the phone. The rear camera setup of the device, which looks quite different from the Vivo Y73s, was also quite different. The triple camera setup of the Vivo Y73 has been compared to the X60 and X60 Pro models.

Neither Vivo nor Marya has yet made a statement about the features of the Vivo Y73, but many features of the device were predicted in a leak post shared on Twitter.

A user named “Heyitsyogesh” recently tweeted that the new device has 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal memory, a 4000 mAh battery. All the features of the device are listed in the post above, but the accuracy of the information is not certain. What exactly will the Vivo Y73 look like, what features it will have and its price; In the words of the company, we will have learned in a ‘near’ date.