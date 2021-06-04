Vivo Y70t Comes With Exynos 880 And 4500mAh Battery

Vivo Y70t unveiled its eponymous new phone in China. The newest member of the Vivo Y70 series stands close to the Y51s introduced last year in terms of its technical features. It should be reminded that the Y51s is a device similar to the previously introduced Y70s.

The smartphone has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display. There is a hole on this screen where the 8 megapixel front camera is placed. The fingerprint scanner is 3.5 mm on the side-mounted phone. There is also a headphone jack and a USB-C port.

The phone comes to users with a triple camera system. Here, the main camera is a 48-megapixel sensor. A 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

At the heart of the Vivo Y70t is Samsung’s Exynos 880 processor. This processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The internal storage options of the phone are 128 and 256 GB. The storage space of the phone can be expanded with a microSD card.

The smartphone comes out of the box with the Android 10 operating system. Android 10 is complemented by the FuntouchOS 10.5 user interface. The phone provides the energy it needs with a 4500 mAh battery with 18W charging support.

The Vivo Y70t will be sold in China with prices starting at 1499 yuan.