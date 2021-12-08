Vivo Y55s Introduced! Here Are The Features And Price

Vivo came up with the new entry-level and affordable smartphone Y55s. Here are the features and price!

Vivo quietly introduced the Y55s model today. The smartphone, whose technical features and design have been on the agenda for a while, is listed on the company’s website today. The device, which has been announced to go on sale in the Chinese market, attracts attention with its 6,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y55s features

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset. The 8-core Dimensity 700, which was previously seen in POCO M3 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 10 5G and Samsung Galaxy A22 5G models, meets the need for GPU with Arm Mali-G57. However, Vivo 755s includes 8GB RAM + 128GB internal storage support.

Coming with a 6.58-inch 20:9 Full HD LCD screen, Vivo Y55s has a 90.62 percent screen-to-body ratio. Supporting 60Hz refresh rate, the smartphone also includes 16.7 million color gamut and 1500:1 contrast ratio. The selfie camera of the device, which has a 50 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera + 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro sensor on the back, is 8 Megapixels.

Rear design of Vivo Y55s

Vivo Y55s, which comes preloaded with Android 11-based OriginOS 1.0, feeds its 6,000mAh battery with an 18W fast charging adapter. Among the other prominent features of the smartphone, which includes a USB Type-C and 3.5mm headphone jack; It includes WLAN 2.4G, WLAN 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, face recognition and side-mounted fingerprint.

Vivo Y55s price

The price of Vivo Y55s, which is available in blue, pink and black color options, was announced as 1,699 Yuan.

Processor MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 Display 6.58 inches, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2408 x 1080 pixels Full HD LCD, 60 Hz refresh rate

6.58 inches, 20:9 aspect ratio, 2408 x 1080 pixels Full HD LCD, 60 Hz refresh rate Storage 128GB

128GB Memory 8GB RAM

8GB RAM Rear camera 50 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera + 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera

50 Megapixel f / 1.8 main camera + 2 Megapixel f / 2.4 macro camera Front camera 8 Megapixel f/1.8 selfie camera

8 Megapixel f/1.8 selfie camera Battery 6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging, OTG reverse charging support

6,000 mAh, 18W fast charging, OTG reverse charging support Other Side-mounted fingerprint reader, facial recognition, WLAN 2.4G, WLAN 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack

Side-mounted fingerprint reader, facial recognition, WLAN 2.4G, WLAN 5G, Bluetooth 5.1, 3.5mm headphone jack Operating system Android 11 operating system, OriginOS 1.0 user interface

But what do you think about Vivo’s new phone? Do not forget to share your ideas in the comments section.