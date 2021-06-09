Vivo Y53s Comes With Snapdragon 480 And 90 Hz Display

Vivo Y53 was introduced in March 2017. After four years, the 5G supported Vivo Y53s appeared in the company’s home country of China. At this point, it can be said that Vivo’s name choice is a bit strange.

However, the smartphone is a direct follower of the Y52s model, which was introduced last year in terms of its features. Vivo Y53s has a 6.53-inch Full HD + resolution IPS LCD screen. The refresh rate of this screen is 90 Hz.

At the heart of the smartphone is Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The internal storage options of the phone extend up to 256 GB.

Y53s has a dual rear camera system. Here, the main camera is a 64-megapixel sensor. The second sensor, which functions as a macro camera, allows focusing at a distance of 4 centimeters. On the front of the smartphone is an 8-megapixel camera.

163.95 x 75.3 x 8.5mm. The phone weighs 189 grams on the scale. The fingerprint scanner of Vivo Y53s is placed in the power button on the side of the phone. A 5000 mAh battery gives the phone the energy it needs. This battery has 18W charging support.

Vivo Y53s will come out of the box with Android 11 and OriginOS 1.0. The smartphone is available for pre-order in China, with prices starting from 1799 yuan. The phone will take its place on the shelves on June 11th.