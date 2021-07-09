Vivo Y53s 4G Announced: Here Are The Price And Features

Vivo Y53s 4G announced. Vivo, which launched the Y53s 5G model last month, soon announced its 4G model. Here are the features of Vivo Y53s 4G…

Vivo continues to appear with its new budget-friendly smartphones. The company, which launched the 5G Y53s model last month, has now announced the Vivo Y53s 4G model.

Vivo Y53s 4G model comes with different features than the model introduced last month. While the company includes Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chipset in the 5G version, it prefers the MediaTek Helio G80 processor in this device.

Vivo Y53s 4G is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 processor

Vivo Y53s 4G comes with a 6.58-inch LCD screen with Full HD+ resolution on the front. While the 5G version of the device has a 90Hz refresh rate panel, the Y53s 4G has a 60Hz screen.

On the processor side, the Chinese manufacturer includes MediaTek’s Helio G80 chipset in this phone. It also supports this with 8GB of RAM (3GB virtual) and 128GB of internal storage.

Coming to the camera features, is behind the Vivo Y53s 4G; It has 64 Megapixel main, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor. On the front of the device, there is a 16 Megapixel selfie camera.

In terms of battery and fast charging, the Vivo Y53s 4G is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging. This was limited to 18 watts on the Y53s 5G announced last month.

Vivo Y53s 4G specifications

Display: LCD screen with a resolution of 1,080 x 2,400 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz

Processor: MediaTek Helio G80

RAM: 8 GB (+3 GB virtual memory)

Storage: 128 GB (with microSD card support)

Rear Camera: 64+2+2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 16 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000mAh battery supporting 33W fast charging

Software: Funtouch OS 11.1 based on Android 11

Other features: 4G LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth V5, GPS, USB Type-C port and side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Vivo Y53s 4G price

Vivo’s new 4G smartphone Vivo Y53s 4G; It comes in blue, gray and black color options. The sale of this phone, which has a price tag of $ 305, will first start in Vietnam.