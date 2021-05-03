Vivo Y52s Introduced With Its New Name And Different Processor

Vivo Y52s was introduced. Chinese smartphone maker Vivo launched the Vivo Y52s about six months ago. Now, the company has followed a new strategy and re-announced this phone with a different name and a different chipset.

Vivo Y52s introduced in China is equipped with a different chipset compared to the previous model. In addition, t1 is added to the end of the name of the device.

Vivo Y52s t1 comes with Snapdragon 480 processor

Vivo’s new smartphone brought to the middle segment is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 480 chipset. On the screen side, Vivo Y52s t1 model; It comes with a 6.58-inch FHD + resolution LCD display with 90Hz refresh rate. In addition, there is a water drop notch design on the front of the device. The front camera also comes in this notch.

Vivo Y52s on the back of the t1; It has a 48 Megapixel main and a 2 Megapixel depth sensor. It is also accompanied by a single LED flash.

Vivo has a 70 mm vapor chamber in this Vivo Y52s. This chamber, which dissipates heat with artificial intelligence functions and graphic layers, minimizes the temperature of the phone even in hard use. In this way, even in difficult conditions, the temperature of the phone is always kept at a minimum.

Vivo Y52s with USB-C port; It is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. At the same time, the device comes out of the box with the Android 11-based Origin OS interface.

Vivo Y52s t1 specifications

Screen: 6.58 inch IPS LCD screen supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 chipset

RAM: 8 GB RAM

Storage: 256 GB

Rear Camera: 48 + 2 Megapixels

Front Camera: 8 Megapixel front selfie camera

Battery: 5,000 mAh battery (with 18W fast charging)

Software: Android 11 based Origin OS interface

Y52s t1 price

Vivo Y52s phone; It comes in three colors called gray, pink and aura. The price of this phone with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal memory is 270 dollars.