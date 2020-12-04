Vivo Y52s comes with 5G Dimensity 720 processor

Vivo continues to frequently add new devices to its smartphone portfolio. The company focuses on providing 5G support especially on its new devices. The newest phone prepared in this direction was Vivo Y52s 5G.

Y52s 5G is not yet official. However, it is possible to see both the technical specifications and photos of the phone on the website of China Telecom. The information given here shows that the device will carry a Dimensity 720 processor.

The Y52s 5G has a 6.58-inch screen. There is a drop notch on this LCD screen, which also houses an 8 megapixel front camera. The screen offers Full HD + resolution. It is seen that the fingerprint scanner is placed on the edge of the device.

The camera design of the phone reminds of the X50 series. However, here the 48 megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera. The 2 megapixel depth sensor and LED flash complete the system. The Y52s 5G is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y52s 5G with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage will have to pay 1998 yuan. However, it is stated that this price may change when the product becomes official. The color options of the phone are listed as gray, blue and gradient.



