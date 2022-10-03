Vivo Y52 5G is presented! Features and price

The Vivo Y52 5G (2022) model was presented, which will not upset users with its price and characteristics. So, what does a smartphone offer?

Vivo continues to expand its product range. The manufacturer, which appeared in the sector mainly with models of the initial and middle segment, has significantly increased its market share, especially in 2022, when smartphone prices peaked. Finally, the company introduced the Vivo Y52 5G (2022) model, which will not upset users with its price and characteristics.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) Technical specifications

Vivo Y52 5G (2022); It is equipped with a 6.58-inch IPS LCD panel with FHD+ resolution, which provides a screen-to-body ratio of 90.6%. At the same time, the phone has a teardrop-shaped design, which is often used in modern Android models of the initial segment.

The device runs on a MediaTek Dimension 700 processor. The chipset is manufactured according to a 7-nm process technology; It contains a Mali-G57 MC2 graphics unit in addition to two ARM Cortex-A76 cores with a frequency of 2.27 GHz and six ARM Cortex-A55 cores with a frequency of 2.0 GHz.

While there is an 8-megapixel selfie camera on the front panel, there is a triple camera on the back panel, consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor.

Vivo Y52 5G is delivered to users with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory. If desired, users can increase the amount of memory thanks to the support of microSD cards. In addition, the device has a 5000 mAh battery with 18W support. Finally, let’s mention that it will work with the FunTouch OS 12 interface based on Android 12 right out of the box and will support features such as dual SIM cards, 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS and NFC.

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) price

Vivo Y52 5G (2022) will be available to users in black and blue color options. At the same time, the price tag will be around $ 250.

