Vivo Y51A introduced: here are the specs and price

Vivo, one of the young brands of the smart phone market, introduced its new mid-segment smartphone. Vivo Y51A features and price seems very competitive. Device; It stands out with its 5,000 mAh battery capacity, 8 GB RAM and Snapdragon 662 processor.

Vivo Y51A comes with triple rear camera setup

The new mid-segment phone from Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo; It will be on the shelves with a 6.58-inch FHD + resolution screen. The screen design of the phone has a drop notched structure.

Among the Vivo Y51A features, the hardware side also draws attention. While the device takes its power from the Snapdragon 662 processor, it will appear before consumers with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage capacity.

Developed with 11 nm technology, Snapdragon 662 is powered by a quad-core Cortex A73 core at 2.0 GHz and a quad-core A53 core at 1.18 GHz.

The back camera of the phone consists of a triple installation. 48 Megapixel main camera; It is accompanied by an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro lens. On the front of the device, there is a 16 Megapixel camera.

The battery capacity of Vivo Y51A is 5,000 mAh, while the device also supports 18W fast charging. The operating system of the phone will be Android 11, while Funtouch will appear in front of users with OS 11 interface.

Vivo Y51A price

The phone is available in online stores in some regions and is set at $ 245.

Vivo Y51A specifications