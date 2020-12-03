Vivo Y51 announced; here are the features and price!

The phone previously appeared in 2015. Vivo Y51, which appeared again with its new version renewed and adapted to today’s conditions, was announced. The phone has been upgraded from Snapdragon 410 processor to Snapdragon 665. Here are Vivo Y51 features and price:

Vivo Y51 features and price

We said that the phone is adapted to today’s conditions, unlike the previous generation. Indeed, the phone is adapting to the “big screen” trend today and is undergoing a significant change on the screen side. It is possible to say that the phone, which we see with a larger battery, has also changed on the design side.

While the phone only adheres to the Vivo logo on the design side, we see minor changes in the back cover design in general. The fingerprint from the screen in the first version of the phone, which appeared with a drop notch on the front, was changed in the new version and moved to the side.

The newly announced Vivo Y51 model has a FullHD Plus LCD and a 6.58-inch screen. The phone, which comes across with a 16 Megapixel front camera, has a 48 Megapixel main camera, an 8 Megapixel ultra-wide camera, and a 2 Megapixel macro and depth sensor.

The smartphone will appear before users with Funtouch OS 11 based Android 11. On the battery side, we encounter 18W charging and 5,000 mAh. Finally, the phone comes with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage and is available for pre-order on December 7 at $ 255.



