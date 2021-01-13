Vivo Y31s with Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 processor

The announcement of the 5G-powered Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 was made last week. The introduction of the first phone with this processor did not take much time either. Vivo Y31s is the first smartphone with a Snapdragon 480 processor.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen. The refresh rate of this screen is 90 Hz and the resolution is Full HD +. In the drop notch on the screen, there is an 8-megapixel front camera. On the back of the phone, the 13 megapixel camera is accompanied by a 2 megapixel depth sensor. The LED flash is also built into the camera module.

Both mmWave and Sub-6 GHz 5G networks are supported on the phone with Snapdragon 480 processor. This processor is accompanied by 4 or 6 GB of RAM. The internal storage capacity of the phone is 128 GB.

The 5000 mAh battery gives the smart phone the energy it needs. This battery has 18W charging support. It will come out of the box with Android 11 and FunTouch OS 10.5 user interface. Color options are listed as gray, red and gradient.

Vivo Y31s is available for sale in China. The version of the phone with 4 GB of RAM is sold in China for 1498 yuan. Those who want 6 GB of RAM have to pay 1698 yuan.