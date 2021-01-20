Vivo Y31 introduced: Snapdragon 662, 48 MP camera

Vivo continues to add new members to its Y series. In this direction, the latest phone that came to the fore was Vivo Y31 (2021). The first Vivo Y31 came in 2015 with a 4.7-inch screen and single rear camera.

At the heart of the 2021 model Vivo Y31 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This processor is accompanied by 6 GB of RAM. It is necessary to add 1 TB more to the 128 GB storage area with a microSD card. The Android 11 operating system and Funtouch OS 11 user interface are also among the features of the phone.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch Full HD + resolution LCD screen. The notch on this screen is home to a 16-megapixel front camera. Behind the phone is a triple camera system. The 48-megapixel main camera is complemented by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. It is possible to take photos from a distance of 4 cm with the macro camera.

The new Vivo Y31 has Ultra Stable Video feature that uses electronic image stabilization technology. In the Super Night Mode, the multi-frame noise reduction algorithm is used.

The fingerprint scanner of the smartphone is placed aside. The 5000 mAh battery gives the device the energy it needs. This battery has 18W charging support and reverse charging. USB-c input and 3.5 mm on Vivo Y31. There is also a headphone jack.

Two color options are offered for Vivo Y31 (2021), black and blue. The phone is on the market in India for 16490 rupees.