Vivo Y20T introduced: Here are the features and price

Vivo, under the umbrella of BBK Holding, introduced the Y20T model with Snapdragon processor. Here is Vivo’s new smartphone!

Announcing the Y20 model last year and expanding its caravan of affordable products, Vivo introduced a new phone at the end of the intervening period. The manufacturer, which started from the entry segment and gradually moved to the middle segment, made minor but significant changes in the Y20T model. Here are the new Vivo Y20T and its technical specifications!

Vivo Y20T, which is the improved version of the Y20 model released last year, has become the representative of the series in the middle segment. The company, which has greatly increased its product range in this series, as it did in its other series, presented the Y20 2021 to the user in January. Then, the Y20s (G), which became official in April, accelerated the transition to the middle segment with the Helio G80 processor.

Vivo Y20T comes with Snapdragon 665

Introduced with Snapdragon 665, Vivo Y20T has become the most powerful (!) model of the series. Consisting of 4x 2.0GHz Kryo 260 Gold and 4x 1.8GHz Kryo 260 Silver cores, the processor is powered by Adreno 610 graphics card and goes through an 11nm manufacturing process. Redmi Note 8 was also powered by this processor.

Having a 6.51-inch 720×1600 pixel HD+ resolution IPS LCD screen, Vivo Y20T has three cameras with 13 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel + 2 Megapixel resolution on the back.

While the front camera offers 8 Megapixel resolution, 6 GB RAM and 64 GB storage are another technical detail on the phone. Finally, a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support makes up the Vivo Y20T.

Display: 6.51 inch HD+IPS LCD display supporting 60Hz refresh rate

Processor: 11nm Snapdragon 665

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear Camera: 13 + 2 + 2 Megapixels / 1080P video support

Front Camera: 8 Megapixels

Battery: 5,000 mAh / 18W fast charging

Vivo Y20T price

Vivo Y20T comes with a single storage and RAM combination. The device with 6 GB RAM / 64 GB storage is offered for sale with a price tag of approximately 180 Euros.