Vivo Y20G is released with Helio G80, 6 GB of RAM

After launching the Y31s with good specifications and low price, the Chinese manufacturer vivo continues to present new smartphones within the Y line. This time, the company launched the new Y20G.

Featuring a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen, HD + resolution and a 20: 9 aspect ratio, the vivo Y20G bets on the drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP front camera. Its construction is made of plastic, and the design is very reminiscent of its older brothers.

In search of offering intermediate performance, the device comes out of the box with a MediaTek Helio G80 processor, which works together with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.

When it comes to cameras, the rear has a module with three sensors. The main one has 13 MP, while the others have 2 MP for macro shots and a depth effect.

The new vivo Y20G has support for two SIM chips, dual-band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, P2 port for headphones and a digital player on the side. However, its port is MicroUSB.

Finally, the device is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Its operating system is Android 11, which runs under the FuntouchOS 11 interface.

Technical specifications

6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with HD + resolution

Display with drop notch and 20: 9 aspect ratio

MediaTek Helio G80 processor

6 GB of RAM

128 GB of internal storage

Expandable memory with MicroSD card

8 MP front camera

Three rear cameras

13 MP main sensor

2 MP macro sensor

2 MP depth sensor

P2 port for headphones, Bluetooth 5.0 and fingerprint reader

5,000 mAh battery with 18W fast charging support

Android 11 running under the FuntouchOS 11 interface