Vivo Y12s will compete with its ambitious price

Vivo, one of the young brands of the smartphone market, unveiled its new budget-friendly phone. Vivo Y12s aims to be one of the competitive models of the entry level with its features and price.

In addition to the device’s 5,000mAh battery capacity, the camera capabilities are also remarkable on paper, based on the segment.

Vivo Y12s will appear before consumers with MediaTek Helio P35 processor

The new entry-level phone from Chinese smartphone maker Vivo; It will take its place on the shelves with its 6.51-inch, HD + resolution, IPS LCD panel. The ratio of the screen in a drop notch structure was announced as 20: 9.

Vivo Y12s hardware features were as expected from the segment. The device will be powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor. Helio P35, an eight-core processor running at 2.3 GHz from the 12 nm manufacturing process, hosts Cortex A53 cores and the IMG PowerVR GE8320 graphics unit.

While the RAM capacity of the phone was announced as 3 GB, it was stated that the storage area was 32 GB.

There are two cameras on the back of Vivo Y12s. The main camera with 13 Megapixel resolution and f / 2.2 aperture is accompanied by a 2 Megapixel lens. On the front of the device, there is a camera with 8 Megapixel resolution and f / 1.8 aperture.

One of the most striking features of the smartphone was its 5,000 mAh battery capacity. The device also has 10W charging support.

Vivo Y12s price

Vivo’s new phone is the most competitive in price. Vivo Y12s with “Glocker Blue” and “Phantom Black” color options will take its place on the shelves with a price tag of $ 136.

Technical features of Vivo Y12s