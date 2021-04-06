vivo X70 Pro Plus to come with better camera and battery

Vivo X60 had recently begun to open up to the world. But the senses are already sharing information about the X70 series. According to a post on Weibo, the Vivo X70 Pro Plus will come with a larger main camera sensor and a larger battery that can fast-charge. The Snapdragon 888 processor will survive.

In the X60 Pro Plus, a 50-megapixel 1 / 1.31 inch sensor takes over as the main camera. In the X70 Pro Plus, it is stated that the 1 / 1.28 inch sensor will be the main camera. There is no concrete information about the resolution of the camera.

The X60 Pro Plus is powered by a 4200 mAh battery with 55W charging support. In the X70 Pro Plus, it is said that the charging speed will be 65W and the battery capacity will be 4500 mAh.

At this stage, it is necessary to be a little cautious about the claims made about the Vivo X70 Pro Plus. It is worth noting that the rumors about the X70 series sound “ambitious” as the X60 series has only been introduced relatively recently.