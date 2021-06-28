Vivo X60t Pro Plus With 120 Hz Screen Introduced: Here Are The Features

Vivo X60t Pro Plus introduced. Vivo has added a new model to its X60 series. Vivo X60t Pro Plus has been officially launched. Here are the features
Vivo continues to announce its new smartphones without slowing down. The manufacturer, which has come up with budget-friendly and mid-range feature phones recently, has now added the Vivo X60t Pro Plus model to its flagship family.
Equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display, Vivo X60t Pro Plus also promises a flawless experience with its Snapdragon 888 processor.
Vivo X60t Pro Plus on stage with Snapdragon 888 processor
Vivo already has multiple X60 series on the market. These; It consists of models such as X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus, X60t and X60 Curved Screen Version. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has expanded the series by launching the Vivo X60t Pro Plus model, one of its most ambitious models.
In terms of technical features, Vivo X60t Pro Plus; It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. Coming with up to 12GB of RAM with LPDDR5 support, this device also has an internal memory option of up to 256GB with UFS 3.1 support.
On the front of the device; It features an AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 398 ppi density. This screen also includes a fingerprint scanner for security.
In terms of cameras, the Vivo X60t Pro Plus has a 50 Megapixel Samsung GN1 main camera with f/1.57 aperture on the back. It is accompanied by a 48 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 12 Megapixel telephoto and 8 Megapixel telephoto periscope lens with OIS. On the front of the device, there is a 32 Megapixel selfie camera.
On the battery side, Vivo’s new flagship Vivo X60t Pro Plus is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.
Vivo X60t Pro Plus technical specifications
- Display: Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a size of 6.56 inches (with 120Hz refresh rate)
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
- RAM: 8/12 GB RAM with LPDDR 5 support
- Storage: 128/256 GB internal memory with UFS 3.1 support
- Rear Camera: 50+48+12+8 Megapixel camera
- Front Camera: 32 Megapixel selfie camera
- Battery: 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charging
- Software: OriginOS UI 1.0 based on Android 11
- Other Features: Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C port and on-screen fingerprint scanner.
X60t Pro Plus price
Vivo’s new flagship Vivo X60t Pro Plus comes with remarkable features. The prices of the device are as follows;
- 8GB RAM+128GB storage – $773
- 12 GB RAM + 256 GB storage – $ 928