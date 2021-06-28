Vivo X60t Pro Plus With 120 Hz Screen Introduced: Here Are The Features

Vivo X60t Pro Plus introduced. Vivo has added a new model to its X60 series. Vivo X60t Pro Plus has been officially launched. Here are the features

Vivo continues to announce its new smartphones without slowing down. The manufacturer, which has come up with budget-friendly and mid-range feature phones recently, has now added the Vivo X60t Pro Plus model to its flagship family.

Equipped with a 120Hz refresh rate display, Vivo X60t Pro Plus also promises a flawless experience with its Snapdragon 888 processor.

Vivo already has multiple X60 series on the market. These; It consists of models such as X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus, X60t and X60 Curved Screen Version. Now, the Chinese manufacturer has expanded the series by launching the Vivo X60t Pro Plus model, one of its most ambitious models.

In terms of technical features, Vivo X60t Pro Plus; It is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. Coming with up to 12GB of RAM with LPDDR5 support, this device also has an internal memory option of up to 256GB with UFS 3.1 support.

On the front of the device; It features an AMOLED display that supports 120Hz refresh rate, 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 398 ppi density. This screen also includes a fingerprint scanner for security.

In terms of cameras, the Vivo X60t Pro Plus has a 50 Megapixel Samsung GN1 main camera with f/1.57 aperture on the back. It is accompanied by a 48 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 12 Megapixel telephoto and 8 Megapixel telephoto periscope lens with OIS. On the front of the device, there is a 32 Megapixel selfie camera.

On the battery side, Vivo’s new flagship Vivo X60t Pro Plus is equipped with a 4,200 mAh battery that supports 55W fast charging.

Display: Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2376 pixels and a size of 6.56 inches (with 120Hz refresh rate)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

RAM: 8/12 GB RAM with LPDDR 5 support

Storage: 128/256 GB internal memory with UFS 3.1 support

Rear Camera: 50+48+12+8 Megapixel camera

Front Camera: 32 Megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 4,200 mAh battery with 55W fast charging

Software: OriginOS UI 1.0 based on Android 11

Other Features: Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, NFC, USB-C port and on-screen fingerprint scanner.

X60t Pro Plus price

Vivo’s new flagship Vivo X60t Pro Plus comes with remarkable features. The prices of the device are as follows;