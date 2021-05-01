Vivo X60t Pro Is Coming! Here Are The Expected Features

Vivo X60t Pro will come with 33W fast charging. Vivo quietly announced the X60t model in China last month. The new addition to the X series came after the previously released X60 and X60 Pro models. Now, the company is preparing to add a new model to this series. It appeared on the Vivo X60t Pro 3C certification site.

Vivo X60t will come with 33W fast charging

Vivo’s new smartphone has been approved with fast charging at the 3C certification site in China. The Vivo X60t Pro, which has the model number V2102A, will have 33W fast charging. At the same time, the device will support 5G network connectivity.

The certification site currently does not provide any information other than fast charging. However, the previously leaked information offers some insight into the Vivo X60t Pro. In this context, Vivo’s new mid-top segment phone will be powered by the Dimensity 1200 chipset. On the camera side, the Vivo X60t Pro is expected to come with a 48 Megapixel main camera. It is also rumored to be accompanied by three auxiliary sensors.

That’s all the highlights about the X60t Pro for now. Vivo’s new Vivo X60t Pro will probably not be that different from the X60t, except for the processor.

vivo X60t specifications

Display: AMOLED display with a resolution of 2376 x 1080 pixels and a size of 6.56 inches (with 120Hz refresh + 240Hz sampling rate)

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset produced in 6nm process process

RAM: 8 GB

Storage Space: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main with f / 1.79 aperture + 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle with f / 2.2 aperture + 13 Megapixel depth sensor with f / 2.46 aperture (Portrait lens)

Front Camera: 32 Megapixel selfie camera

Battery: 4,500 mAh battery that supports 33 fast charging

Other Features: Dual 5G, in-display fingerprint scanner,