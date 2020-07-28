It can be said that the summer of 2020 was moving for Vivo. The Chinese manufacturer, which is preparing to introduce its S7 phone on August 3, is also making preparations for another device. The phone, which is expected to bear the Vivo X60s 5G name, was seen in Geekbench’s database with the model number V2006.

Vivo X60s continues preparations for 5G

According to information in Geekbench, the Snapdragon 765G processor will be at the heart of the smartphone. This processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. It is also seen on the results page that Vivo’s new phone will come out of the box with Android 10 installed.

The phone number V2006 had received a Bluetooth certificate under the name X60s 5G last month. A certificate given to the phone in Denmark revealed the presence of 33W charging support.

Thanks to the available leaks and official documents, important details about the Vivo X60s 5G have already been revealed. Features such as Snapdragon 765G processor, 5G support, 33W charging show that Vivo will put an exciting phone in the middle. It will not be a surprise to share or leak new information about the device in the coming period.



