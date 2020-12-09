Vivo X60 series introduction date has been announced

With the Vivo X60 series, Samsung’s 5 nm Exynos 1080 processor will be introduced to users for the first time. In a previous statement, the Chinese manufacturer signaled that the series will be announced before the end of the year. According to the share of the famous sensor Digital Chat Station, the X50 series will be held on December 28th.

According to the Digital Chat Station, the members of the series will have a screen with a refresh rate of 120Hz and also produced by Samsung. It is also stated that there is a round hole in the middle of the screen where the front camera is placed.

Vivo is expected to launch the X50 series a few days after the introduction. The company also introduced the X50 series in July, but it took a few months for the flagship of the series, the X50 Pro Plus, to go out of China.

Members of the Vivo X60 series are expected to have a rectangular camera module with three or four sensors. 33W fast charging, 8 GB RAM and 512 GB internal storage are among the features that are said to be found in the members of the series.



