Vivo X60 Pro Plus is announced with Snapdragon 888

After already presenting the new vivo X60 and X60 Pro with very interesting hardware for their price ranges, the Chinese manufacturer vivo now announces the most powerful version of the line that aims to compete directly with the most powerful smartphones on the world market.

The new vivo X60 Pro Plus takes it a step further in all categories when compared to the X60 Pro. We now have more powerful cameras, more neat design and specifications seen on very high performance devices.

Leaving the Exynos 1080 of the cheapest models, the new X60 Pro Plus is announced with the powerful Snapdragon 888 5G chipset, Qualcomm’s latest platform that equips the most powerful smartphones of the beginning of 2021.

Vivo’s flagship still has options of up to 12 GB of RAM with up to 256 GB of internal storage, both memories being of latest technologies to deliver extreme speeds and offer fluid navigation and gag-free experience.

And speaking of navigation, X60 Pro Plus users will have a 6.56-inch screen with Full HD + resolution, AMOLED technology panel and 120 Hz refresh rate, in addition to delivering a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits.

Another major highlight of the flagship is its set of cameras. Vivo implements in its most powerful model four rear sensors with powerful configurations: a main lens with 50 MP sensor (new Samsung GN1), ultra wide-angle lens with 48 MP, telephoto lens with 32 MP for 2x optical zoom and, finally, a periscope lens with 8 MP sensor for 5x lossless zoom.

Perhaps the main negative highlight of the X60 Pro Plus is its battery, which has a capacity of only 4,200 mAh, much lower than expected for a smartphone of the category, which we see overcome the barrier of 4,500 mAh. Anyway, the model has a 55W charge to recharge the smartphone in a few minutes.