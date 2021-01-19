Vivo X60 Pro Plus comes with Snapdragon 888

China-based smartphone manufacturer Vivo has confirmed that the X60 Pro Plus, which is expected to be the newest and most powerful member of the X60 family, which it introduced last month, will be supported by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. The phone, which has an under-screen fingerprint reader, offers an extremely stylish appearance with its leather back.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus is counting days

The Chinese manufacturer Vivo, which has gained great popularity with the phones it has developed in recent years, continues to be a good alternative for users. Vivo, which introduced its new flagship phones X60 and X60 Pro in December, is preparing to come up with the new model X60 Pro Plus, which will raise the bar even more.

Sharing a poster from Weibo, one of China’s popular social media platforms, the Chinese brand revealed the design and some features of the X60 Pro Plus. Accordingly, at the heart of the device will be Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 chipset. The poster also confirms that the X60 Pro Plus will have a leather back and will come in two different colors.

Featuring a highly advanced quad camera system that includes ZEISS optics, the flagship uses a 50MP ISOCELL GN1 sensor as the main unit. Promising impressive camera performance and high quality sound in low light, Vivo X60 Pro will also come with 3C certification that supports 55W fast charging.

Vivo has yet to reveal all the features of the X60 Pro Plus, but the device is listed on the company’s official website in two memory options, 8GB / 128GB and 12GB / 256GB. Images of the front of the phone show that the X60 Pro Plus has a UD fingerprint scanner underneath the punch-hole display. Vivo x60 pro plus features

We will learn all about Vivo X60 Pro Plus during its launch in China on January 21st. Until then, we will continue to share with you if new details about the device emerge.