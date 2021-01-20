Vivo X60 Pro Plus 5G with reservations starting in China

At the end of last year, the Chinese manufacturer vivo made the X60 and X60 Pro mobile phones official, however, the family was not yet complete – the most robust model, the X60 Pro Plus 5G, was missing.

The Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station recently published renderings of the model on Weibo, giving us an idea of ​​what we can expect in terms of design and specifications.

And now, the brand has started booking the model, for now only available in China, as well as the two other variants.

Vivo X60 Pro Plus 5G arrives in stores in blue (Dark Blue) and orange (Classic Orange) in variants with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

In terms of technical specifications, the model ships with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 platform, entitled to ZEISS lenses for the main sensor (Samsung GN1) which has no less than 50 MP of resolution.

The model also features a 48 MP ultra-wide lens with micro-gimbal stabilization, a 5X zoom periscope telephoto lens and a depth sensor to assist with portrait mode.

On the panel we have a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 120 Hz, similar to the one available in the two other variants already announced.

It remains to be seen the rest of the technical specifications and price of this model, information which, possibly, should be revealed in the coming days. Stay tuned on TudoCelular to stay on top of news!