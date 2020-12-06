Vivo X60 family is on the agenda with a new leak

The features of the Vivo X60, X60 Pro, X60 Pro Plus and X60s models, which are expected to be introduced recently, have started to be leaked. After the processor and camera design of the X60 family, charging details have now been leaked.

Vivo X60 family will come with 33W fast charging

It is among the claims that the models, which will take their power from the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, will surpass their competitors in the mid-segment market with their camera features. The processor, which will be included in the device, has 8 Kryo 475 cores operating between 1.8 GHz and 2.4 GHz clock frequency.

The models, which will come up with the Adreno 620 graphical interface with the processor, will please the users in terms of gaming performance. The fact that the Snapdragon 765G model supports 5G technology strengthens the possibility that the models that will be released will come with 5G.

A model from the X60 family is expected to come with the Exynos 1080 produced by Samsung with 5nm technology. The model, which was leaked recently and thought to be the Vivo X60 Pro, attracted attention with its camera design. It is certain that all models except the X60 Pro Plus model will come with 33W fast charging support. It is among the rumors that the X60 Pro Plus model will come with 65W fast charging support.



