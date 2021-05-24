Vivo X60 Curved Screen Version Announced

Vivo X60 series was introduced in China last December. The members of the series have an FHD + resolution E3 AMOLED display with HDR10 + support with a refresh rate of 120 Hz. However, a curved panel was preferred only in Vivo X60 Pro.

Vivo has now removed this difference by announcing the curved screen version of the standard Vivo X60. Apart from the inclusion of a curved screen, the new Vivo X60 is no different from the first version.

There is a 32 megapixel resolution front camera on the screen of the smartphone. At the heart of the phone is Samsung’s Exynos 1080 processor with 5G support. The 48-megapixel main camera is accompanied by a 13-megapixel portrait camera and a 13-megapixel wide-angle camera. It is also worth noting that this camera has macro shooting support. The 4300 mAh battery provides the energy it needs.

Three color options are offered for Vivo X60 with a curved screen, black, white and blue. The version of the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage was offered for sale in China for 3499 yuan.