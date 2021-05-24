Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition Introduced

Vivo X60 family introduced in the past months, today introduced the Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition, which is a curved screen version.

Vivo, which introduced the X60 and X60 Pro models in March, added a new member to the Vivo X60 family. Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition with curved screen is introduced.

Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition announced

Drawing attention with its innovative moves in the mid-upper segment market, Vivo introduced a new Vivo X60 model to users.

The Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition model is powered by the Samsung Exynos 1080 processor produced with 5nm technology. The processor, which is very ambitious in terms of performance, has 1 2.8 GHz Cortex-A78, 3 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 and 4 2 GHz Cortex-A55 cores.

Like the other versions, it has a 6.56 inch AMOLED display with 120 Hz refresh rate. Unlike other models, it welcomes users with a curved screen, as the name suggests.

The Vivo X60, which comes with 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB and 256 GB of storage, has a triple camera array. The device includes a 48 Megapixel f / 1.48 main camera with a Sony IMX598 sensor, a 13 Megapixel f / 2.2 ultraa wide-angle lens and a 13 Megapixel f / 2.46 aperture portrait camera. In addition, the device has a 32 Megapixel front camera with f / 2.45 aperture.

Introduced with a 4,300 mAh battery with 33W fast charging technology, the model also has an in-screen fingerprint reader.

Vivo X60 Curved Screen Edition specifications

Display: 6.56 inch / FullHD Plus / 120 Hz refresh / AMOLED / HDR 10 Plus

Processor: Samsung Exynos 1080

Connection: 5G

Memory and Storage: 8 GB and 128/256 GB

Battery: 4,300 mAh / 33 W fast charging

Rear Camera: 48 megapixel main camera / 13 megapixel ultra wide angle / 13 megapixel portrait lens with 2x optical zoom support

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Operating System: Android 11