Vivo X60 and X60 Pro introduced: here are the features

Vivo officially announced its new flagship phones in China today, which came up with information leaks. Vivo X60 and X60 Pro features and price thus became clear. At the same time, the devices were opened to pre-order in China.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro powered by Exynos processor

The screen features of both devices introduced today were the same. Phones; It will appear before the consumer with a 6.56-inch screen with 120 Hz refresh rate, FHD + resolution and AMOLED panel. At the same time, the drop-notch screen of both devices will offer HDR 10+ support to its users.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro hardware features differ from each other. While both devices were powered by the Exynos 1080 processor with 5 nm architecture, their RAM capacities were different. The RAM capacity of Vivo X60 was announced as 8 GB, while the RAM of Vivo X60 Pro was announced as 12 GB.

When we look at the storage area; While the X60 has two options, 128 GB and 256 GB, the X60 Pro does not offer a choice to consumers. The device will take its place on the shelves with 256 GB of storage space.

Vivo X60 and X60 Pro camera features

The camera capabilities of the X60 and X60 Pro are also what separates the two devices. While the camera setup of the basic version X60 consists of 3 lenses, we see a quad camera setup in the Pro version.

The basic model, the X60, will take its place in the market with a triple setup consisting of a 48 Megapixel main camera, a 13 Megapixel ultra-wide angle and a 13 Megapixel zoom-supported portrait lens.

Pro version is; It is presented to the consumer with a quadruple installation that includes a 48 Megapixel main camera with f / 1.5 aperture, an ultra-wide angle of 13 Megapixels, a telephoto lens with a resolution of 13 Megapixels, and a periscope camera with a resolution of 8 Megapixels that can zoom without loss.

On the front camera side, both devices will come with a single lens with a resolution of 32 Megapixels.

The battery features of the two phones are similar to each other. The basic model will have a battery capacity of 4,300 mAh and the Pro version will have a capacity of 4,200 mAh. Both devices will offer 33W fast charging support to their users.

Price of Vivo’s new flagship devices

Vivo X60 price; It was 430 euros for the 8/128 GB model and 474 euros for the 8/256 GB model. The price of the X60 Pro was announced as 560 euros. The date set for the sale of the devices opened for pre-order in China today was January 8.

Vivo X60 specifications

Display: 6.56 inch / FHD + / 120 Hz refresh / AMOLED / HDR 10+

Processor: Octa-core Exynos 1080 with 5 nm architecture

Connection: 5G

Memory and Storage: 8 GB and 128/256 GB

Battery: 4,300 mAh / 33 W fast charging

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main camera / 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle / 13 Megapixel portrait lens with 2x optical zoom support

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Operating System: Android 11

Vivo X60 Pro features

Display: 6.56 inch / FHD + / 120 Hz refresh / AMOLED / HDR 10+

Processor: Octa-core Exynos 1080 with 5 nm architecture

Connection: 5G

Memory and Storage: 12 GB and 256 GB

Battery: 4,200 mAh / 33 W fast charging

Rear Camera: 48 Megapixel main camera with f / 1.6 aperture / 13 Megapixel ultra wide angle / 13 Megapixel portrait lens with 2x optical zoom / 8 Megapixel periscope with 5x optical zoom

Front Camera: 32 Megapixels

Operating System: Android 11



