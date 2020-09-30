Vivo X50e 5G introduced: Snapdragon 765G and more

Vivo unveiled its new smartphone named X50e 5G in Taiwan. The phone, which has four rear cameras, has 33W fast charging support. Coming with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor, the device is the most affordable 5G compatible member of the X50 series.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. This screen also houses the smartphone’s fingerprint scanner. The panel covers 103 percent of the NTSC color range. The drop notch on this screen also hosts the 32-megapixel front camera of the phone.

The quad camera system behind the X50e 5G is placed in a tile-shaped module. In this module, the 48 megapixel resolution sensor takes over as the main camera. A 13 megapixel telephoto camera, 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and 2 megapixel macro camera complete the system.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor at the heart of the smartphone is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The X50e 5G offers users 128 GB of internal storage. This area can be expanded with microSD card support.

Vivo X50e 5G provides the energy it needs with its 4350 mAh battery. This battery has 33W fast charging support. Headphone jack and NFC support are also among the components of the phone.

Vivo X50e 5G will be available in Taiwan on October 1st. It will be necessary to pay 13990 Taiwan dollars to own the phone.



