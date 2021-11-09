Vivo V23e Introduced! Here Are The Features And Price

Vivo, which started to play in the top rows in the smartphone industry, recently introduced the V23e model. Here are the features and price

One of the companies that took the stage after Huawei was blacklisted for threatening US security is Vivo. The company, which has gained the appreciation of users especially with its entry and mid-level models, is currently the fourth largest smartphone manufacturer in the world.

Continuing to present its new products to users in this direction, the company showcased the Vivo V23e model, which has been on the agenda for a long time with various claims and reports. Here are the features and price of the smartphone…

Vivo V23e features

Coming with a 6.44-inch FHD+ resolution AMOLED panel, Vivo V23e has a 60 Hz refresh rate. It is an interesting detail that although it is a mid-segment phone, the screen refresh rate is low compared to today’s standards.

Vivo V23e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G96 processor. Introduced last July, the processor includes 2 Cortex-A76 and 6 Cortex-A55 cores, as well as the Mali-G57 graphics unit.



On the memory side, the smartphone with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage; It comes with features such as under-screen fingerprint reader, dual SIM, 5G, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.2. On the contrary, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack on the device.

While there is a 50 Megapixel selfie camera positioned in a drop notch on the front, a triple camera setup with 64 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle and 2 Megapixel depth sensor on the back welcomes us.

The device is powered by a 4,050 mAh battery that supports 44W fast charging, which can be charged via USB-C. In addition, it runs Android 11-based FunTouch OS 12 out of the box.

Display: 6.44 inch / FHD+ / 60 Hz refresh / AMOLED panel

Hardware: Processor: MediaTek Helio G96

Graphics Processing Unit: Mali-G57

Storage – RAM: 8GB / 128GB

Camera: Main camera: 64 Megapixels

2nd camera: 8 Megapixels

3rd camera: 2 Megapixels

Front camera: 50 Megapixels

Other: Battery: 4,050 mAh, 44W fast charging support

Operating system: Android 11 based FunTouch OS 12 interface

Vivo V23e price

Since the smartphone was first introduced to users in Vietnam, it will not come to European markets immediately. The price of the only variant of the product with 8 GB RAM + 128 GB storage is 375 dollars.