Vivo V23, The Mobile That Changes Color With Sunlight

Vivo V23: In 2020, a year that seems very far away to us, Vivo, the smartphone brand of the Chinese manufacturer BBK Electronics, presented a mobile phone that has a glass that changes color on the back. The company posted a video on the Chinese Weibo microblogging network in which it showed a mobile phone with this technology called “electrochromic glass”, which allows the color scheme of the back of the device to be changed at the touch of a button.

The mobile that changes color

How does it work? The technology Vivo is working on is based on electrochromic glass, a type of smart glass that loses transparency when an electric current is applied to it.

A sheet of this glass is made up of two layers of glass on the two outer faces and, between them, by a series of layers of transparent materials that have the quality of making one of them lose its transparency when tinted a color (generally blue and green). This phenomenon occurs when an electrical voltage is applied to it, and when the current is reversed, the process also reverses, thus recovering transparency. And given its nature, it is possible to adjust the degree of darkness to the desired level, which makes it possible to change color and intensity.

Alive V23

Today, two years later, this technology is what we see in the Vivo V23, which has been presented today by the brand. The smartphone will have the ability to change color with sunlight, although the company has clarified that the color change will only be present in the Sunshine Gold model thanks to fluorite glass. This material will also be in Stardust Black, which emulates a starry night, but it will not come with that color variation functionality.

This color change in the Sunshine Gold model will last “between five and 10 minutes”, as explained by Vivo’s Product Director, Carlos Mellado. Vivo V23 mounts a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90 Hz.

Internally we have Android 12 integrated into its Funtouch OS 12 operating system, with a MediaTek Dimensity 920 processor, 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage, as well as a high-density battery to maintain the fineness of the design and “a new interface still more intuitive.