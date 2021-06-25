Vivo V21e 5G Official: Dimensity 700, 64 MP Camera

Vivo V21e 5G has become official, as previously announced. It is worth remembering that the smartphone is a different device from the 4G compatible Vivo V21e, which was introduced last April and went on sale abroad in May.

At the heart of Vivo V21e 5G is MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. The refresh rate of the 6.44-inch AMOLED screen is 60 Hz. Its resolution is 2400 x 1080 pixels. The drop notch on the screen houses the 32-megapixel front camera.

The main camera on the smartphone is a 64-megapixel sensor. This camera is only accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor. The 2 megapixel macro camera in the 4G version is not available on this device.

Vivo V21e 5G provides the energy it needs with a 4000 mAh battery. It is also worth noting that this battery has 44W fast charging support.

Vivo V21e 5G will come out of the box with Android 11 operating system and Funtouch OS 11.1 user interface. The fingerprint scanner of the phone is also located inside the screen. The Vivo V21e 5G with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage will be sold for Rs 24990.