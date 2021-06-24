Vivo V21e 5G Leak Shows Dimensity 700 Processor

Vivo V21e was unveiled last April with the 4G and 5G versions of the V21. Preparations for the 5G version of Vivo V21e were confirmed last week. A new leak makes it possible to get more insight into the Vivo V21e 5G.

The V21e 5G leak reveals the design as well as the technical features. The first detail that catches the eye is that the triple camera system in the 4G version of the smartphone is replaced by the dual camera system.

The main camera on the smartphone will be a 64-megapixel camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera will accompany the main camera. The resolution of the front camera is reduced from 44 megapixels to 32 megapixels.

The V21e 5G has a 6.44-inch AMOLED display. The aspect ratio of the Full HD+ resolution screen is 20:9. This screen, which will be protected by SCHOTT glass, is not expected to have HDR10 support or features such as high refresh rate.

At the heart of the Vivo V21e 5G will be MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 processor. This processor will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage. The storage space can be expanded with microSD card support. The 4000 mAh battery will provide the energy it needs to the phone. This battery will come with 44W fast charging support. It is stated that only a 30-minute charge will bring the battery charge level to 72 percent.

All details with Vivo V21e 5G will be revealed after the official announcement to be made today.