Vivo V21 5G Revealed On Geekbench

Vivo V21 5G appeared on Geekbench. Vivo V21, which comes with the V2066 model number, reveals some details about its features.

The Vivo V21 series, which was introduced recently, will be fully price-performance-oriented devices. Introduced as Vivo V21 5G and Vivo V21e, the series will be available in the coming days.

Vivo V21 5G Geekbench scores stand out

The smartphone managed to get scores that would satisfy the users from the tests carried out. The device got 588 points from single-core tests and 1687 points from multi-core tests.

The device with model number V2066, which is claimed to be Vivo V21, has previously appeared in EEC certificates. Although it is not definitively announced that this device is the Vivo V21 for now, the processor and RAM details confirm these claims.

Vivo V21 5G will have a 6.44-inch FHD + display. In addition to the 90Hz screen refresh rate, AMOLED screen technology will be used on the device.

The device is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. This processor has 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores working at speeds up to 2GHz, as well as 2 ARM Cortex-A76 cores working at speeds up to 2.4GHz.

Vivo V21 will be available with 8 GB RAM and 256 GB storage options. The device will have a 44 Megapixel selfie camera with OIS support on the front. On the back, there is a 64 Megapixel main camera with OIS support, an 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera and a 2 Megapixel macro camera.

The smartphone will be powered by a 4,000 mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. The device, which is expected to have the title of the thinnest 5G phone, will be available on April 27.