Vivo V20’s technical features have been announced

Members of the Vivo V20 series appeared in Thailand last week. Three phones located in the middle segment have started to take their place on the shelves in South East Asian countries as of today. Members of the V20 series are of particular importance as they are the first devices to come out of their boxes with the Android 11 operating system.

There are three phones in the series named V20 SE, V20 and V20 Pro. Earlier announcements focused on the features of the V20 SE and V20 Pro. At the center of Vivo’s latest announcement is the V20.

At the heart of the Vivo V20 is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. The 128 GB internal storage space can be increased with microSD card support.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch OLED display. This screen also houses the phone’s fingerprint scanner. The drop notch on the screen has a 44-megapixel resolution camera.

The rear camera design of Vivo V20 is the same as the X50 Pro. However, it should be noted from the very beginning that the same sensors are not included in the camera module. The 64-megapixel sensor takes over as the main camera in the V20. At the same time, 8 megapixel resolution ultra wide angle camera and 2 megapixel mono sensor system, which can also be used in macro shots, complete.

Vivo V20 gets the energy it needs from its 4000 mAh battery. This battery has 33W fast charging support. Three different color options are offered for the phone, black, white and purple gradient. The V20 will be available for pre-order in South East Asian countries as of today. The phone will be sold in Indonesia for 5 million Indonesian rupees.



