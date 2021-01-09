Vivo V2035 Features Revealed on Geekbench

Vivo V2035 also appeared on Geekbench a month after entering the FCC listings. Thus, some important features of the phone have emerged.

Vivo V2035 is among the smartphones that will be launched in 2021 consecutively. The features of the phone, which we do not have much information about until now, have been revealed with the inclusion of the phone in Geekbench.

The smartphone that will come with Android 11 seems to be a mid-range device in general. Although it is difficult to say more than the information we have for now, we can expect a large screen on the phone.

It comes with 8GB of RAM

When we look at the Geekbench listing, one of the first striking points is that the phone’s motherboard is shown as bengal. In other words, the phone will get its processing power from either Snapdragon 662 or Snapdragon 460.

The phone will feature Android 11, the latest version of the Android operating system. The standard processor speed of the device, which will come with an 8-core processor, will be 1.80 GHz. It will be accompanied by 8 GB of RAM. Although it is not a flagship, we will see a phone that we can call middle class.

Although no more information about the device was disclosed in the Geekbench database, the FCC listings also showed some other features. According to that listing, the phone, which will contain a good battery of 5000 mAh, will come with 18W charging. The phone, which will have dual SIM card slots, will support 4G.

When will the V2035 be introduced?

First of all, when the phone is released, it will not be called V2035, it will be called a different name. In addition, the remaining features of the phone are not yet clear, it is estimated that it will only have a large screen.

Currently, it is not known in which countries Vivo V2035 will be available for sale or what pricing policy will be followed. Nevertheless, the fact that he has taken the benchmarks means we are not far from an official promotion.