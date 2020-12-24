Vivo V20 smartphone with 44 MP selfie camera announced

Vivo V20 (2021) was announced with the camera setup that is candidate to offer one of the most ambitious camera performances of its level. The device has a 44 MP front camera as well as a 64 MP main camera.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo quietly announced the Vivo V20 (2021), its newest smartphone in the mid-segment. The Vivo V20 (2021), which resembles a 2019 smartphone with its drop-notched screen and color transition design, still meets the expectations in terms of features and price.

Vivo V20 (2021), which comes up with a 6.44-inch Full HD + AMOLED screen, offers a not bad screen / body ratio despite its drop-notched design and relatively thick bottom bezels. It should also be noted that there is a 44 MP resolution selfie camera in the drop notch on the top of the screen.

Vivo V20 (2021) comes with a very ambitious front camera

Vivo V20 (2021), powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G processor, has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. In addition, those who find this storage space insufficient can increase it up to 512 GB with a microSD card. The device, which has a 4,000 mAh battery, has 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V20 (2021), which comes with a 64 MP resolution main camera, also has an 8 MP ultra wide angle camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The device that comes out of the box with Android 11, the latest version of Android, uses FunTouchOS 11 as an interface.

Vivo V20 (2021) features

Processor: Snapdragon 730G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.44 inch Full HD + AMOLED

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 44 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 11

Vivo V20 (2021) price

According to the statements made by Vivo, Vivo V20 (2021), which will have two different color options, Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody, will have a price tag of $ 339 (approximately 2.591 TL + taxes).



