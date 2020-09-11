Vivo V20 SE launch date has been announced

Leaks related to the Vivo V20 series started last week. An official announcement has now been made for the Vivo V20 SE, after the photos of the V20 were leaked. Vivo’s Malaysian office announced that the smartphone will be launched on September 24.

A promotional page for the V20 SE has also been created on Vivo’s website. This page emphasizes the phone’s design, Super Night Mode and FlashCharge fast charging feature.

No information has been given about the technical features of the V20 SE for now. However, the Vivo branded phone with model number V2022, which passed the benchmark test, is thought to be the V20 SE. According to the results of the benchmark test, the phone has a Snapdragon 665 processor and 8 GB of RAM.

In addition, a promotional image leaked on the internet makes it possible to see the design of the V20 SE more clearly. It is stated that the drop notch on the screen of the smartphone will host a 44 megapixel resolution sensor. The resolution of the main rear camera is said to be 64 megapixels.

Along with the V20 and V20 SE, the V20 Pro is expected to be introduced. As the countdown continues towards September 24, it will not be a surprise to hear new details about the series.



