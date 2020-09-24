Vivo V20 SE, 48 MP Rear, 32 MP Front Camera

Vivo’s newest smartphone, the V20 SE, was introduced with its not bad features and price tag. Although the device is a medium segment phone, it has camera features that attract attention.

Chinese smartphone maker Vivo announced its newest mid-segment smartphone Vivo V20 SE. Standing out with its 48 MP triple rear camera and 32 MP selfie camera, Vivo V20 SE has a price tag that can be considered appropriate according to the features it offers.

Vivo V20 SE, which prefers a drop-notched design instead of a perforated screen, which is the design trend of recent times, offers a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12 percent with its thin bezel design. The smartphone, which has a 6.44-inch HDR10 supported FullHD + AMOLED display, offers a relatively old protection with Gorilla Glass 3.

Powered by Snapdragon 665, one of Qualcomm’s popular mid-segment processors, Vivo V20 SE offers 8 GB LPPDR4x RAM, 128 GB internal storage and storage space expansion with a microSD card. The device that came out of the box with Android 10 has FunTouchOS 11 user interface.

On the rear 48 MP main camera with f / 1.8 aperture, 8 MP wide-angle camera with f / 2.2 aperture, Vivo V20 SE with 2 MP depth camera, f / 2.0 on the front Includes a 32 MP aperture selfie camera. Powered by a 4.100 mAh battery, the device offers 33W fast charging support.

Vivo V20 SE features

Processor: Snapdragon 665

RAM: 8 GB LPPDR4x RAM

Storage: 128 GB storage

Display: 6.44 inch Full HD AMOLED

Rear Camera: 48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 32 MP

Battery: 4.100 mAh, 33W

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, USB-C

Vivo V20 SE price

Vivo V20 SE, which has two different color options, white and black, has a price tag of $ 288. The device is related to the sale offered and will not be offered in Turkey does not have any information.



