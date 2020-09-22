Vivo V20 Pro and V20 introduced! Here are the cameras

News about the Vivo V20 series has been around for a while. As the eyes turned to the Vivo 20 SE promotion on September 24, the first members of the series appeared. Vivo V20 and V20 Pro are official as of today.

Vivo V20 Pro stands out as a more advanced option in the duo. At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor. This processor is accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. It comes out of the box with the Funtouch OS 11 user interface installed on Android 10.

The V20 Pro has a 6.44 inch Full HD + resolution screen. There are two cameras in the notch on this screen, which also hosts the fingerprint scanner. The 44-megapixel main camera is complemented by an 8-megapixel wide-angle secondary camera

AG Matte Glass is used as the main material on the back panel of the V20 Pro. This scratch-resistant material shows less fingerprints. In the triple rear camera system of the phone, the 64-megapixel sensor is the main camera. This camera is accompanied by an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor and a 2 megapixel monochrome lens. The 8 megapixel camera is also used for macro shots.

The number of camera modes on the V20 Pro is quite large. Features such as Super Night Mode, Tripod Mode, Motion Auto Focus, 3D Audio Tracking, Dual View Video, Portrait Video, 240fps Slow Motion Selfie Video are available in the V20 Pro.

Vivo did not reveal all of the V20’s features. Snapdragon 720G processor, 64 megapixel main rear camera, 44 megapixel front camera, 40000 mAh battery and 33W fast charging support are among the known features of the phone.

Vivo V20 Pro will be available in Thailand on September 30th. It is necessary to pay 14 thousand 999 baht for the phone. No information was given about the price and release date of the V20.



