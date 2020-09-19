Vivo V20 and V20 SE design revealed!

Vivo shared the official photos of the Mid segment V20 family, which it will introduce in Thailand on September 21. The Vivo V20 design, which was previously encountered with different leaks, and the lower-level V20 SE design, appear different than expected. The V20 and V20 SE features have also officially appeared.

Vivo V20 and V20 SE design and features

Vivo, one of the important players in the smartphone world and recently entered our country, shows up with its new mid-segment smartphones.

The design of Vivo V20 and V20 SE is not that different from each other. The back of the phones, which stand out with the water drop notch front camera design, seem to be made of glass. Vivo V20 will appear with the gradient blue, which we call transitional, and the starry black color that appears as a color that transitions between gray and black.

Vivo V20 SE will come out with a bright pale blue color we call oxygen blue, a color like gravity black which is a bright black.

Vivo V20 and V20 SE features

On the screen side, Vivo V20 comes up with a 6.44-inch Full HD + resolution, that is, an S-AMOLED screen with a screen resolution of 2400 x 1080. In fact, the screen features of the Vivo V20 SE appear in the same way. Among the Vivo V20 features, it is the same as the V20 SE with a screen-to-body ratio of 90.12 percent.

The two models differ from each other on the camera and processor side. Vivo V20 front camera has autofocus feature and has a resolution of 44 Megapixels. Vivo V20 SE has a 32 Megapixel front camera.

Vivo V20 triple camera setup comes with a 64 Megapixel resolution f /1.9 wide-angle camera, 8 Megapixel resolution f /2.2 ultra wide-angle camera and 2 Megapixel resolution f / 2.4 depth camera.

Vivo V20 SE still has a triple camera setup. It has a main wide-angle camera with a resolution of 48 Megapixels, an ultra-wide camera with a resolution of 8 Megapixels and a depth camera with a resolution of 2 Megapixels.

On the processor side, Vivo V20 has a Snapdragon 720G and 4,000 mAh battery. The V20 SE has a Snapdragon 665 SoC and a 4,100mAh battery. Both phones have 8 GB of RAM, 128 GB of internal storage, 33W Flash Charge 2.0 technology and NFC support. Vivo also uses under-screen fingerprint technology on both phones.



