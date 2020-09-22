Vivo V20 and V20 Pro with 64 MP Camera Introduced

Vivo has finally officially introduced the new mid-range smartphones Vivo V20 and V20 Pro. Devices with a notched design promise good camera performance.

Chinese smartphone manufacturer Vivo officially introduced the Vivo V20 series with its launch in Thailand today, after successive leaks. The series, which consists of two models, Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro, comes with a notched screen instead of a perforated screen, unlike many of today’s smartphones.

Vivo V20 Pro, the most powerful model in the series, gets its power from Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 765G processor; Vivo V20 has a relatively less powerful processor Snapdragon 720G. However, both models have 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Vivo V20 Pro design

Both models feature a 64 MP main camera, an 8 MP wide-angle camera and a 2 MP macro camera. While there is a 44 MP selfie camera in the drop notch of Vivo V20; In addition to the 44 MP main selfie camera, Vivo V20 Pro also includes an 8 MP wide-angle selfie camera.

Vivo V20 specifications

Processor: Snapdragon 720G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Screen: 6.44 Full HD +

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 44 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10

Vivo V20 Pro features

Processor: Snapdragon 765G

RAM: 8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Display: 6.44 inch Full HD + AMOLED

Rear Camera: 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP

Front Camera: 44 MP + 8 MP

Battery: 4,000 mAh, 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 10

Connectivity: 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS / A-GPS

Vivo V20 and Vivo V20 Pro price

The Vivo V20 Pro, which has three different color options, Moonlight Sonata, Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody, has a price tag of $ 480. The Vivo V20, which will come in two different color options, Midnight Jazz and Sunset Melody, has not yet been announced.



