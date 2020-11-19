Vivo users will get a different interface with OriginOS

Chinese phone manufacturers have long faced criticism of imitating Apple’s design. This situation forces Android to look more like iOS in order to appeal to a market where iPhone is spoken and attracted attention like crazy. Recently, the pressure for “cleaner and cleaner” Android experiences; It has caused companies like Xiaomi, Oppo and Vivo to fall back from their old habits and pursue an experience close to pure Android. Just as we thought things were working out, Vivo revealed OriginOS, the next custom Android user interface. If you don’t know anything, you might even think it’s a completely different operating system.

Android phone manufacturers, at least those with custom Android UI, tend to implement their own design language. But Vivo’s OriginOS seems to take it to the extreme, with what looks like a combination of Apple’s iOS and Microsoft’s latest Fluid Design aesthetic. In the bright looking theme set as default, you can neatly place multiple app icons and widgets with rounded corners on the home screen in a grid view.

According to Sparrows News, these home screen widgets are called “atomic notifications”, yet they do the same thing. Undoubtedly, Google has weakened Android widgets to the point that many would think they were probably invented by Apple with iOS 14. One thing that Android-based OriginOS hosts and still cannot be on iOS is the dynamic home screen engine that can change. This allows wallpapers or colors to be refreshed depending on real world conditions such as the weather.

However, the changes OriginOS offers go even deeper than that. It is said that Vivo will introduce a “memory fusion” system that will use some of its internal storage to actually expand the phone’s RAM, so a phone with 8 GB of RAM will actually work as if it has 11 GB of RAM. Advanced computer users are probably familiar with the concepts of swap memory in Linux or virtual memory in Windows. While expanding how much RAM the system and applications can use, this will also come with some performance disadvantages due to slower internal storage.

Vivo has not yet announced which phones will get OriginOS. However, he noted that currently, some phones using the more mundane-looking Funtouch OS may switch to it. OriginOS certainly looks nice, but it seems difficult to predict how those using Vivo’s first UI will meet the new interface.



