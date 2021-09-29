Vivo to launch new Smart Watch Watch 2 with eSIM support

vivo launched its first smart watch just over a year ago with two design options, up to 18 days battery life and high price. A few months later, rumors began about a supposed successor with a rectangular screen. However, recent leaks point out that the future vivo Watch 2 should continue with a round dial, but it will have a new function.

While some users are happy to use a limited smart watch, which offers information such as time and health monitoring, others want to take advantage of advanced technologies to the point of leaving home without a cell phone for a run and still not miss calls and messages. It is from this second category of customers that vivo wants to attract attention with its new Watch.



The future vivo Watch 2 should have a round dial like its predecessor, vivo Watch (pictured).

According to the popular leaker Digital Chat Station, vivo’s future smart watch should be called Watch 2 and will support eSIM. This will allow users to make and receive calls and messages without having their cell phone nearby.

In addition to having eSIM support, the new vivo Watch 2 should support new applications on its round display. It is not known, however, whether the smartwatch will be available in multiple sizes as was the case with the predecessor model.

What are your expectations about the next vivo Watch? Tell us in the comments!