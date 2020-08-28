Vivo, TIM and Claro have fines converted into bonds

The National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel) has announced that it will convert fines imposed on three operators into penalties of obligation to do. The Board of Directors’ decision benefits Vivo, TIM and Claro, who had been fined for breaching rules.

In the case of Telefônica / Vivo, the R $ 4.2 million fine was due to non-compliance with the obligation to cover the scope of Bidding Notice No. 004/2012, to expand the coverage of the 4G network in Minas Gerais and Rio de Janeiro .

With the decision, the collegiate determined that tele invest in telecommunications infrastructure in regions of low economic attractiveness and great social interest. Eight cities in Minas Gerais and seven in Rio de Janeiro will benefit.

Vivo is also involved in another case, as successor to Global Village Telecom (GVT), regarding the Multimedia Communication Service (SCM). The R $ 16.5 million fine was converted into the obligation to build and maintain, for three years, a high-capacity fiber optic backhaul, in municipalities to be chosen from a list of 41 options, in 10 states.

Claro and TIM

Fined by R $ 916 thousand for infractions committed to the provisions of the Quality Management Regulation of the Multimedia Communication Service, Claro had the sanction converted into the obligation to build fiber optic backhaul in six municipalities in Minas Gerais, in addition to maintenance for three years.

TIM had a fine of R $ 846 thousand converted into the obligation to install optical fiber in the municipalities of Colombia, Taiaçu, Ribeira and Três Fronteiras, in the state of São Paulo, carrying out maintenance for three years. The motivation for the sanction is the same as that applied to Claro.

In all cases, operators have a deadline to express their opinion regarding compliance with decisions. If there is no declaration within this period, the fines will be applied normally by Anatel.



