Vivo S9’s rear panel design revealed: 44 MP front camera

Vivo S9 will be unveiled on March 3. While the wait for the promotion continues, there are also posts about the phone from Vivo. The newest of these shares reveals the back panel of Vivo S9.

Similar to the Vivo S7 5G, there is a triple camera system on the back of the phone. While the details of the rear camera system have not been disclosed, it has been confirmed that the phone will come with a 44-megapixel front camera.

A small text in the lower right corner of Vivo’s share indicates that the S9e will have a 32-megapixel front camera. Although there is no statement regarding the introduction date of the S9e, it seems likely that the S9 will become official as of March 3.

S9 is seen in Vivo’s post with two color options. However, it is also possible to see the third color option, white, on the company’s website in China. Although technical details of the S9 and S9e are unknown, the S9 is expected to arrive with the Dimensity 1100 processor. It is said that Dimensity 820 will be found in the heart of the S9e.

It will not be a surprise that other similar posts will arrive before the official announcement for Vivo S9.